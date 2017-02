Watch: Falcons and Patriots Players Reveal their Spirit Animals at Super Bowl Media Day

Kid Reporter: Super Bowl LI Media Day

Sports Illustrated Kids Kid Reporter Zach Johnson checked in from media day at Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas. There, he ran into Falcons and Patriots players. The question of the day? "If you were an animal, what would you be?"

For more fun interviews, check out past Kid Reporter dispatches from the Pro Bowl and FLAG Football regionals.

