Five Questions for Wizards Guard John Wall, Disney XD Guest Star

Tell us about your background in acting.
I don’t really have a background in acting, but I love action movies.
What's your favorite part about being on camera?
That I have to open up and kind of show my character after I warm up.
Not being shy and having everyone watching me.
Tell us a story about something cool or funny that happened while shooting this show.
The whole day was just fun—having the opportunity to be on set, joke around, and get into character mode.
What should kids look out for when they watch it?
Just the part when I had my wig on and was talking to Principal Mitchell.
