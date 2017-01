Video: Making Friends and Having Fun with NFL FLAG Football

Kid Reporter: NFL FLAG Football Regional

In November, Kid Reporter Max Bonnstetter went to the NFL FLAG Football Regional Tournament in Florham Park, New Jersey. There were more than 90 teams of boys and girls ranging in age from nine through 14 from all over the United States competing to win a spot in the finals. They will be held next month in Orlando, Florida, during the week of the Pro Bowl. It was an action-packed, fun-filled day.

